EQUIFAX Earnings Results: $EFX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQUIFAX ($EFX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, beating estimates of $2.12 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,419,400,000, missing estimates of $1,454,452,661 by $-35,052,661.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EFX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EQUIFAX Insider Trading Activity
EQUIFAX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,304 shares for an estimated $15,770,579.
- JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & Acting CTO) sold 14,716 shares for an estimated $3,831,899
- JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,187,897.
- LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 551 shares for an estimated $143,474
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EQUIFAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of EQUIFAX stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,625,981 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $771,670,776
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,778,496 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $522,628,834
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,682,311 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $494,363,910
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,555,553 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $457,114,804
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,107,782 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $325,532,818
- FMR LLC added 880,162 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $258,644,405
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 791,730 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,772,390
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EQUIFAX Government Contracts
We have seen $25,647,273 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CALL ORDER TO FUND OPTION PERIOD II FOR BPA NO. 28321322A00040007 TO PROVIDE ONLINE WAGE VERIFICATION SERVI...: $17,756,658
- CALL ORDER TO FUND OPTION PERIOD I FOR BPA NO. 28321322A0004007 FOR THE ONLINE WAGE VERIFICATION SERVICES.: $5,185,131
- EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION SERVICES: $1,572,234
- TASK ORDER FOR EQUIFAX WORKFORCE SOLUTION SERVICES AGAINST TALX CORPORATION GSA CONTRACT NUMBER GS-02F-0235...: $278,386
- TASK ORDER 1 UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES AND EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL SERVICES VERIFICATION.: $218,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.