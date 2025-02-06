EQUIFAX Earnings Results: $EFX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQUIFAX ($EFX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, beating estimates of $2.12 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,419,400,000, missing estimates of $1,454,452,661 by $-35,052,661.

EQUIFAX Insider Trading Activity

EQUIFAX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,304 shares for an estimated $15,770,579 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & Acting CTO) sold 14,716 shares for an estimated $3,831,899

JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,187,897 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 551 shares for an estimated $143,474

EQUIFAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of EQUIFAX stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUIFAX Government Contracts

We have seen $25,647,273 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

