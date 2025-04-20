EQUIFAX Earnings Preview: Recent $EFX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EQUIFAX ($EFX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,430,835,215 and earnings of $1.43 per share.

EQUIFAX Insider Trading Activity

EQUIFAX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $848,085

LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470 .

. JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $272,920

EQUIFAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of EQUIFAX stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUIFAX Government Contracts

We have seen $28,055,624 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EQUIFAX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

EQUIFAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

