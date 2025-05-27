Equifax Canada Reports 1.4 Million Missed Credit Payments Amid Refinancing Surge in Q1 2025 Mortgage Market

Over 1.4 million Canadians missed credit payments in Q1 2025 amid rising refinancing and renewals in the mortgage market.

Quiver AI Summary

According to Equifax Canada's Market Pulse Consumer Credit Trends for Q1 2025, over 1.4 million Canadians missed at least one credit payment as economic uncertainty continues to affect consumer financial health. Total consumer debt reached $2.55 trillion, marking a year-over-year increase but a decline from late 2024. Non-mortgage debt rose, largely due to robust auto loans, while credit card spending decreased significantly, indicating consumers may be cutting back due to financial stress. Mortgage origination saw a significant rise primarily due to refinancing and renewals, driven by competitive lender offerings, particularly in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. However, missed payment rates increased, especially among younger Canadians, and Ontario faced the most significant rises in delinquency across credit products. Despite some positive consumer behavior shifts, challenges such as higher unemployment rates and rising food prices persist in stressed regions.

Potential Positives

Equifax Canada reported a 57.7% year-over-year increase in new mortgage originations for Q1 2025, indicating strong market activity driven by renewals and refinancing.

First-time homebuyer activity surged by 40% compared to Q1 2024, suggesting growing market optimism despite existing affordability challenges.

The consumer payment levels, especially among younger demographics, are showing early signs of stabilization, implying a potential improvement in financial management among consumers.

Potential Negatives

More than 1.4 million consumers in Canada missed at least one credit payment, indicating widespread financial distress among consumers.

Delinquency rates rose significantly, especially among younger consumers and non-mortgage holders, exposing vulnerabilities in these demographics.

Ontario experienced a substantial increase in mortgage delinquency rates, suggesting heightened financial strain in a key market.

FAQ

What does the Equifax report indicate about missed payments in Canada?

Equifax reports over 1.4 million Canadians missed at least one credit payment in Q1 2025.

How did consumer debt in Canada change in Q1 2025?

Total consumer debt rose to $2.55 trillion in Canada, a 4% increase year-over-year.

What trends were observed in the mortgage market in Q1 2025?

Mortgage originations surged 57.7%, largely driven by renewals and refinancing amid rising interest rates.

Which demographic experienced the highest delinquency rates?

Consumers aged 18-25 saw a 15.1% increase in delinquency rates, indicating financial strain among youth.

How did credit card usage change in early 2025?

Q1 2025 saw a 10.3% decline in new credit card originations, with rising balances and reduced spending.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EFX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFX forecast page.

Full Release





– 1.4 million people in Canada missed a credit payment as refinancing and renewals dominate the Q1 Mortgage market –







Equifax Canada Market Pulse Quarterly Consumer Credit Trends and Insights





TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic uncertainty continued to impact credit usage and consumer financial health across Canada during the first quarter of 2025 according to Equifax



®



Canada’s latest Market Pulse Consumer Credit Trends and Insights. Total consumer debt in Canada was $2.55T at the end of Q1, up four per cent year over year, but down more than $6B from the end of 2024. Average non-mortgage debt per consumer rose to $21,859 in Q1 2025, primarily driven by a strong auto loan market as buyers looked to lock in purchases before anticipated price hikes.





“We often observe seasonal changes in credit usage during the first quarter. Generally speaking in the spring, we tend to see mortgage debt rising, however for Q1 2025 we saw mortgage debt levels fall compared to last quarter,” said



Rebecca Oakes, Vice President of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada.



” Despite a slowdown in demand for non-mortgage debt, overall balances remained fairly flat, an indication that consumer payment levels may be falling.”







Card spending slows but balances continue to rise







After experiencing high numbers for new credit card openings in 2023 and 2024, the first quarter of 2025 saw a 10.3 per cent decline in new card originations. Consumers that have lower credit scores accounted for an increase in new card openings, potentially indicating heightened credit reliance and financial strain in this consumer group.





Average monthly credit card spend



1



per card holder fell by $107 dollars during Q1, dropping to the lowest level since March 2022. Ontario, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Yukon saw the biggest pull back in spending, dropping between six and seven per cent compared to the prior year.





“A drop in credit card spending when combined with increased payment amounts can imply improving financial conditions of consumers,” said Oakes. “Our data shows card payment levels, especially for younger consumers, are starting to fall, indicating this spending slowdown is likely driven more by consumers trying to be prudent rather than switching from credit to debit for financing.”





The average credit card pay rate



2



decreased to 52.9 per cent in Q1, down 32 basis points. Notably, younger consumers (under 35 years old) showed a more dramatic shift, with their average pay rate falling 392 basis points from 62.9 per cent to 58.9 per cent. This same group also exhibited the greatest increase in the level of minimum payers, rising 25 basis points year-over-year.







Mortgage growth driven primarily by renewals and refinancing







New mortgage originations jumped 57.7 per cent year-over-year in Q1 2025, but much of this activity stemmed from renewals and refinancing. This reflects the onset of the so-called “Great Renewal,” as a wave of pandemic-era mortgages come up for renewal.





Renewal and refinancing activity surged, particularly in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C., with an estimated 28 per cent of mortgages switching lenders as Canadians shop around and seek better rates. Almost half of those switching (46 per cent) moved between the “Big Five” banks, reflecting intense competition among major lenders.





“The shift in the mortgage market is clear - this is currently about existing homeowners navigating a complex refinancing environment,” added Oakes. “But even as some find relief, affordability challenges haven’t eased for everyone.”





First-time homebuyers returned to the market, with activity up 40 per cent from Q1 2024. Affordability remained a hurdle and while average monthly payments dropped by 7.8 per cent to $2,300, the





average loan size increased by 7.5 per cent year-over-year.







Debt divide deepens as missed payments rise for some







While some consumers showed signs of prudence in their spending choices during the first quarter, missed payments continued to rise across most credit products. In total, more than 1.4 million consumers (1 in 22) missed at least one credit payment during the quarter.





Although mortgage holders experienced some stabilization thanks to steady interest rates, financial strain remained acute for non-mortgage consumers. Consumer level delinquency rates among non-mortgage holders rose 8.9 per cent year-over-year, compared to 6.5 per cent for mortgage holders. Younger Canadians were hit hardest, with the 18–25 age group experiencing a 15.1 per cent increase in delinquency rates.







Ontario consumers under stress







Ontario continued to remain a hotspot for financial stress in Canada, experiencing the most pronounced increase in delinquency rates across all credit products. Ontario's 90+ day mortgage delinquency rate rose to 0.24 per cent, a substantial 71.5 per cent increase since Q1 2024. British Columbia followed with a notable rise of 33.3 per cent, reaching 0.18 per cent, while the rest of Canada (excluding these two provinces) showed a comparatively modest increase of 3.3 per cent, reaching an average of 0.19 per cent overall.





Ontario also led the rise in non-mortgage delinquencies, up 24 per cent year-over-year, followed by Alberta at 15.9 per cent and Quebec at 13.9 per cent.











Significant increases for younger consumers and auto loans







The highest credit card 90+ day delinquency rates were observed among younger consumers under the age of 26, at 5.38 per cent, a significant 21.7 per cent increase year-over-year for this group. Overall, this rate stood at 3.76 per cent, marking a 15.8 per cent increase.









Auto loans followed a similar trend, with the delinquency rate for younger consumers rising by 30 per cent to 1.95 per cent, compared to an overall rate of 1.08 per cent, which represented a 15.3 per cent increase.





“We're observing positive shifts in consumer behaviour, with reduced credit card usage and early signs of delinquency stabilization for some consumers. However, headwinds will likely persist, such as rising unemployment and rising food prices, in already strained regions,” concluded Oakes.







Age Group Analysis



– Debt & Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)













Average





Debt





(Q1 2025)





Average Debt Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)





Delinquency Rate ($)





(Q1 2025)





Delinquency Rate ($) Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)









18-25





$8,459





4.63%





2.17%





20.06%









26-35





$17,394





1.14%





2.37%





21.04%









36-45





$26,873





1.57%





1.91%





21.20%









46-55





$34,371





2.94%





1.38%





17.53%









56-65





$28,780





5.25%





1.15%





13.25%









65+





$14,596





3.57%





1.13%





3.93%









Canada





$21,859





2.74%





1.60%





17.06%



































Major City Analysis



– Debt & Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)









City





Average





Debt





(Q1 2025)





Average Debt Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)





Delinquency Rate ($)





(Q1 2025)





Delinquency Rate ($) Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)









Calgary





$23,922





1.11%





1.71%





14.25%









Edmonton





$23,547





-0.03





2.26%





18.29%









Halifax





$21,263





1.86%





1.56%





15.13%









Montreal





$16,971





2.56%





1.49%





18.52%









Ottawa





$19,501





1.16%





1.52%





22.03%









Toronto





$21,048





3.46%





2.17%





24.28%









Vancouver





$23,304





3.93%





1.28%





14.27%









St. John's





$23,872





1.41%





1.49%





1.19%









Fort McMurray





$37,269





0.81%





2.56%





18.37%



































Province Analysis



- Debt & Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)









Province





Average





Debt





(Q1 2025)





Average Debt Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)





Delinquency Rate ($)





(Q1 2025)





Delinquency Rate ($) Change





Year-over-Year





(Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024)









Ontario





$22,543





3.08%





1.73%





24.00%









Quebec





$18,985





2.28%





1.12%





13.95%









Nova Scotia





$21,296





2.62%





1.68%





5.72%









New Brunswick





$21,490





2.82%





1.77%





9.18%









PEI





$23,707





4.09%





1.19%





8.21%









Newfoundland





$24,770





4.02%





1.56%





0.48%









Eastern Region





$22,218





3.09%





1.65%





5.74%









Alberta





$24,398





1.00%





1.97%





15.93%









Manitoba





$18,171





3.68%





1.72%





2.04%









Saskatchewan





$23,194





2.82%





1.82%





6.24%









British Columbia





$22,631





3.33%





1.40%





12.63%









Western Region





$22,878





2.44%





1.69%





12.49%









Canada





$21,859





2.74%





1.60%





17.06%

































* Based on Equifax data for Q1 2025







About Equifax







At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit





Equifax.ca





.





Contact:





Andrew Findlater





SELECT Public Relations









afindlater@selectpr.ca









(647) 444-1197





Angie Andich





Equifax Canada Media Relations









MediaRelationsCanada@equifax.com











1



average spend comparisons have been adjusted for inflation







2



pay rate = payments / last months balance



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.