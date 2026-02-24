Equifax (BIT:1EFX) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 203.26

The average one-year price target for Equifax (BIT:1EFX) has been revised to €203.26 / share. This is a decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of €229.12 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €166.19 to a high of €240.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from the latest reported closing price of €166.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 13.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EFX is 0.23%, an increase of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 138,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 7,557K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EFX by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,439K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,435K shares , representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EFX by 49.32% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,345K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EFX by 82.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,213K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EFX by 69.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,994K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EFX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

