Equifax Appoints Lindsay Parker as Chief Marketing Officer

Equifax Inc. EFX has appointed Lindsay Parker to a dual role of enterprise chief marketing officer and U.S. Information Services (USIS) marketing officer, effective Apr 13.

Parker will be in charge of the corporate marketing strategy as well as USIS sales and revenue enablement efforts. She will be an important member of the company’s senior leadership team.

Parker is highly experienced in marketing and has served as the head of Global Marketing at Sabre Corporation’s SABR Travel Network before joining Equifax. Prior to that, she has been in executive roles in Cisco Systems CSCO, Avaya and BlackBerry BB. Her addition to the team is expected to enhance Equifax’s employee skill set, improve its offerings and strengthen the company’s foothold in international markets.

Mark W. Begor, chief executive officer of Equifax stated, "Lindsay is a seasoned marketing and transformative leader who has implemented end-to-end marketing strategies, re-engineered go-to-market strategies and has a track record of driving market share growth.” "She has the experience and expertise in sales enablement, brand growth and overall capability building to accelerate Equifax's position in our markets around the world," he noted further.

Notably, Equifax’s shares have lost 1.5% over the past year, as against 4.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 4.6% decline of the S&P 500 Composite index.

