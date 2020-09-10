Equifax Appoints a New Chief Talent and Diversity Officer

Equifax Inc. EFX today announced the appointment of Andrea Lawson as senior vice president and chief talent and diversity officer, effective immediately. She will also serve as the global lead for I&D initiatives.

Lawson got promoted from the position of SVP, Global Talent Management. In the expanded role, she will focus on Equifax's talent strategy with emphasis on an inclusive and diverse workforce and culture.

Lawson joined Equifax in October 2019, and has served key roles pertaining to culture and employee-engagement strategy, and Inclusion & Diversity strategy. Before joining Equifax, Lawson served as vice president, Talent Management, Diversity and HR Service Delivery at Cox Enterprises. She had served similar positions and roles at Exide Technologies, NCR Corporation NCR and Newell Brands NWL, then known as Newell Rubbermaid .

"We are on a journey at Equifax to support our next generation of leaders by furthering an inclusive and diverse work environment that welcomes unique perspectives and she's exactly the kind of leader to help lead the way," said Equifax’s chief human resources officer, Carla Chaney.

Lawson’s additional responsibilities are expected to enhance Equifax’s employee skill set, improve its offerings and strengthen the company’s foothold in international markets.

Notably, Equifax’s shares have gained 19.7% year to date, outperforming the 2.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% rally of the S&P 500 composite index.

