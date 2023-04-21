EQUI.TS Maintains MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, EQUI.TS maintained coverage of MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.42% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MorphoSys is $12.23. The forecasts range from a low of $-2.61 to a high of $60.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.42% from its latest reported closing price of $18.37.

The projected annual revenue for MorphoSys is $301MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$7.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 12.95% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 6.05% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 135.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 53.52% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 92.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 52.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in MorphoSys. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 43.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOR is 0.08%, a decrease of 26.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.51% to 3,642K shares.

