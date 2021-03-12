Equestrian-Equine herpes virus forces cancellation of World Cup finals - FEI

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

The show jumping and dressage World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been cancelled in a bid to contain the spread of the Equine herpes virus, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced on Friday.

March 12 (Reuters) - The show jumping and dressage World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been cancelled in a bid to contain the spread of the Equine herpes virus, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced on Friday.

The virus, which does not affect humans, can cause respiratory infection and fever, and in some cases neurological symptoms can appear and lead to the horse's death.

"The FEI has today extended the shutdown of international events in mainland Europe for a further two weeks, up to and including 11 April 2021, in order to contain the spread of the Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1 – neurological form) outbreak," the FEI said in a statement.

"Sadly the shutdown means cancellation of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final & FEI Dressage World Cup Final 2021 in Gothenburg, which were due to be held from 31 March – 4 April 2021."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More