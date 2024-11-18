News & Insights

Equatorial Resources Announces AGM Success

November 18, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Equatorial Resources Limited (AU:EQX) has released an update.

Equatorial Resources Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, where all resolutions, including director re-elections and a 10% placement facility, were passed by poll vote. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and may influence future strategic decisions by the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

