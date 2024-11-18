Equatorial Resources Announces AGM Success

Equatorial Resources Limited (AU:EQX) has released an update.

Equatorial Resources Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, where all resolutions, including director re-elections and a 10% placement facility, were passed by poll vote. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and may influence future strategic decisions by the company.

