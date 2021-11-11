Equatorial Guinea LNG exports to resume after more than 6-week disruption

By Marwa Rashad

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Equatorial Guinea are expected to resume after more than six weeks of disruption following an incident at the Alba gas processing facility, trading sources and the plant operator said.

Sources have told Reuters in October that force majeure has been declared at the facility and some LNG cargoes have been deferred or canceled.

Two trading sources said normal operations have been restored at the plant, which normally loads a cargo once a week, adding that exports are set to resume as soon as next week.

The West African Punta Europa LNG plant is expected to export its first cargo since Sept. 25. The cargo is expected to be lifted on the Shell-chartered SCF Barents tanker, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Responding to a request for comment, plant operator Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N cited an earnings news release published on its website which said that normal operations at the plant were resumed in the week that began Nov. 1, after an unplanned outage.

Although the facility produces a relatively small 3.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, the disruption came at a time when gas prices in Europe and Asia are trading near record highs as post-pandemic recovery demand outstrips supply.

