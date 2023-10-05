Equatorial Energia (B3:EQTL3) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 36.76

The average one-year price target for Equatorial Energia (B3:EQTL3) has been revised to 36.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 34.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.26 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from the latest reported closing price of 31.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equatorial Energia. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQTL3 is 0.29%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 108,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 15,446K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,972K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQTL3 by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,058K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,979K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQTL3 by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,993K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,374K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQTL3 by 19.13% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 10,281K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,638K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQTL3 by 17.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,323K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.