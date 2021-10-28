US Markets

Equatorial Energia agrees to buy renewables firm Echoenergia -source

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Stephen Eisenhammer Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA has agreed to buy Echoenergia in a deal valuing the renewable energy firm and its debts close to 10 billion reais ($1.8 billion), a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Echoenergia's controlling shareholder, British private equity fund Actis, is expected to fetch around 6.5 billion reais for the company. Including the debts that Equatorial will assume, the enterprise value of Echoenergia will be close to 10 billion reais, the source added, who asked for anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

Financial website Brazil Journal reported the deal earlier on Thursday.

Common shares in Brazil's Equatorial Energia accelerated losses on the report and were down 3.9% in late afternoon trade in Sao Paulo at 23.44 reais.

($1 = 5.6261 reais)

