Equatorial Energia - ADR (EQUEY) Price Target Increased by 8.48% to 7.36

The average one-year price target for Equatorial Energia - ADR (OTC:EQUEY) has been revised to 7.36 / share. This is an increase of 8.48% from the prior estimate of 6.79 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.32 to a high of 9.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from the latest reported closing price of 7.05 / share.

Equatorial Energia - ADR Declares $0.07 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.07 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $7.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equatorial Energia - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQUEY is 0.00%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

