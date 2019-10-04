Equality campaigner Helena Morrissey leaves Britain's Legal & General

Adds background, detail

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Helena Morrissey, a leading City campaigner for gender equality who has previously spoken in favour of Brexit, is leaving her post as head of Legal & General’s LGEN.L Personal Investing business, the company said on Friday.

Morrissey, one of Britain's few high-profile female fund managers, joined Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) in May 2017 from fund manager Newton, where she was chief executive for 15 years.

"I see a changing Britain and have a lot of ideas and other things that I want to achieve," Morrissey said.

Morrissey set up the 30% Club in 2010, designed to increase the number of women on British company boards and is chair of The Diversity Project, which is pushing for more inclusion in the investment sector.

Morrissey's role will be taken over by Honor Solomon, LGIM's head of retail for EMEA, and Emma Douglas, head of defined contribution, Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO of LGIM, said in the statement.

