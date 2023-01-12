Equal Weight RSP Leads S&P 500 in First Weeks of 2023

After outperforming in 2022, equal weight is off to a strong start this year.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) handily outperformed the S&P 500 last year, with that momentum continuing into the first weeks of 2023.

RSP has climbed 4.9% year to date as of January 11, while the S&P 500 has increased 3.4% during the same period, each on a total return basis. Over one year, RSP has declined just -7.2% compared to the S&P 500’s -14.4% decline.

RSP tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which includes all constituents in the S&P 500 but gives them equal weights at each quarterly rebalance. The portfolio overlap, as measured by the percentage of index weights held in common, between the S&P 500 and equal weighting is 52% as of September 30, according to S&P Dow Jones Indexes.

In 2022, the S&P 500 declined -18.1% in 2022 compared to RSP’s decline of -11.6%, each on a total return basis.

Equal weight’s methodology of selling relative winners and buying relative losers adds factor tilts to a portfolio. As of the end of the third quarter, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index tilts towards small size (47.8%), value (33.4%), and dividend (15.6%) compared to the S&P 500. It also has a tilt away from quality (-23.7%), low volatility (-6.0%), high beta (-4.5%), and momentum (-3.1%), according to S&P Dow Jones Indexes.

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) offers the same methodology as RSP but implements a screen for ESG criteria. RSPE is up 4.7% year to date as of January 11 and has declined -8.0% over one year. The fund declined -12.2% in 2022, maintaining a lead over the cap-weighted S&P 500 throughout last year.

RSP and RSPE each charge a 20 basis point expense ratio.

