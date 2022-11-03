Equal Weight Outperforms S&P 500 by 2% in October

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outperformed the S&P 500 in October, building on equal weight’s trailing 12-month relative outperformance.

The S&P 500 EWI increased 9.80% in October, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2% during the month. Key performance contributors for equal weight last month were the underweight to the communication services and information technology sectors, according to recent commentary from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Equal weight has outperformed in the first three quarters of this year, with equal weight’s trailing 12-month relative outperformance climbing to 5% as of the end of October. Year to date, the S&P 500 EWI has declined 12.91% compared to the 17.70% decline of the S&P 500.

Seven out of 11 equal-weight sectors outperformed their cap-weighted counterparts in October. The sectors in which the EWI trailed the S&P 500 were energy, trailing by 0.8%, industrials, trailing by 0.7%, financials, trailing by 1.4%, and materials, trailing by 0.8%.

Looking at the trailing 12-month performance of the equal-weighted and cap-weighted indexes, equal weighting has outperformed in the financials and materials sectors over the longer period.

Energy was the top-performing sector in October for both equal and cap-weighted and over the past 12 months.

Investors can gain exposure to the S&P 500 EWI with the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) or the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE), which screens for ESG criteria. Equal-weighted strategies can provide diversification benefits and reduce concentration risk by weighting each constituent company equally so that a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.

The funds have also historically demonstrated strong returns and a tilt toward smaller, value companies, making both offerings uniquely attractive in the current environment.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit our Portfolio Strategies Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.