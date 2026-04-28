Equal Asset Allocation Can Beat the Market? ETF Focus

A portfolio designed for stability rather than hype is delivering standout returns this year. The evenly split 25/25/25/25 allocation — across stocks, bonds, cash and commodities — is up about 26% so far in 2026. This would mark its strongest annual performance since 1933, according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Diversification Over Concentration

Unlike strategies that chase high-growth trades, this approach spreads risk across multiple asset classes — growth (stocks), safety (bonds), liquidity (cash), and inflation hedges (commodities). In the current market environment, all four segments have contributed meaningfully.

Commodities Take Center Stage

While stocks and bonds have performed their roles and cash continues to offer yield, commodities have emerged as the key winner. Their strong gains have provided a boost that conventional portfolios like the 60/40 rule lack, helping drive the strategy’s outperformance.

Note that Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC has added 33.4% so far this year (as of April 24, 2026). The fund has solid weightage in crude oil, which is seeing strong gains due to the Middle East tensions. United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO has added 56.2% in the year-to-date frame.

Why Cash Wins

Volatility is the name of the game this year, thanks to the Iran war.Due to these uncertainties, money-market-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may gain. Investors should note that ultra-short-term bond ETFs have lower interest rate risks.

Hence, cash and short-dated fixed income probably have played a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT has offered a flat return this year, but it yields 4.42% annually.

Inside the Bond’s Performance

Despite the Iran war and the oil price rally, U.S. inflation is under control. The Fed has been acting less hawkish lately. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT has gained about 0.7% over the past month. The fund TLT yields 4.51% annually. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD has added about 1.6% over the past month and yields 4.52% annually.

Stocks Navigated War Decently

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has added about 4.5% so far this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 ETF Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ has advanced about 8.3%. VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH has surged about 35.8% this year thanks to the artificial intelligence boom.

The safe sector consumer staples remains steady. State Street Consumer Staples Sel Sect SPDR ETF XLP has added 7.1% so far this year. This shows that the broader as well as specific areas of the equity spectrum remain steady due to their inherent strength. The Middle East had a limited to no impact on the U.S. equity market.

Bottom Line

The above-mentioned concept draws inspiration from the Permanent Portfolio, developed by Harry Browne, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. This long-standing approach emphasizes equal allocations to weather different economic cycles, though the current economic scenario demands exposure to a broader commodities basket.





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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC): ETF Research Reports

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.