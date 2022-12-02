EQT's $5.2 bln bid for THQ Appalachia faces regulatory scrutiny

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N said on Friday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information on its planned $5.2 billion buyout of THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure.

