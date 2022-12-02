US Markets
EQT's $5.2 bln bid for THQ Appalachia faces more regulatory demands

December 02, 2022 — 07:24 am EST

Reuters

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N said on Friday the Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information on its planned $5.2 billion buyout of THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure.

The deal, first announced in September, is one of the biggest in the oil and gas space to face scrutiny from a regulator that once rarely opposed deals in the sector.

EQT also said it has begun discussions with THQ's pipeline operator XcL Midstream and the company to amend the terms of the deal in case it does not close by Dec. 30 as originally planned.

