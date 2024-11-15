EQTEC Sells MetalNRG Stake to Focus on Green Energy

EQTEC plc (GB:EQT) has released an update.

EQTEC plc has divested its entire stake in MetalNRG plc, selling 60,606,061 shares for approximately £0.2 million, as it refocuses on its core mission of providing sustainable energy solutions. The sale aligns with EQTEC’s strategy to concentrate on assets and partnerships that drive its goals in clean and renewable energy. The proceeds will be reinvested into EQTEC’s core business activities, enhancing its efforts in waste conversion to energy and biofuels.

