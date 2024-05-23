News & Insights

EQTEC plc Secures Strategic Refinancing Deal

May 23, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

EQTEC plc (GB:EQT) has released an update.

EQTEC plc has successfully refinanced its existing lending facility, replacing it with a £5.5 million non-convertible secured term loan that has no scheduled repayments until May 2026. This new term loan reduces the company’s short-term liabilities and removes convertible rights, allowing EQTEC to focus on working capital and growth. The CEO, David Palumbo, expressed confidence in the company’s business model and the support from lenders and shareholders for this strategic move.

