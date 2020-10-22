EQT Updates FY20 Adj. EBITDA, Production View - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - EQT Corp. (EQT), while reporting wider loss and weak revenues in its third quarter, said Thursday that it now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA between $1.55 billion and $1.60 billion.

The company was projecting adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion.

Total sales volume is now expected to be 380 Bcfe to 400 Bcfe for the fourth quarter and 1,480 Bcfe to 1,500 Bcfe for fiscal 2020.

The company previously expected sales volume of 360 Bcfe to 380 Bcfe for the fourth quarter and 1,450 Bcfe to 1,500 Bcfe for fiscal 2020.

EQT also lifted its forecast for total liquids sales volume in the fourth quarter and fiscal year.

