News & Insights

Markets
EQT

EQT Unveils Healthcare Buyout Strategy With Investment In Mabtech

January 09, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EQT (EQT) introduced the EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy, a dedicated healthcare buyout strategy. The strategy aims to enable the development of medical research, diagnostics, tools and treatments to deliver more effective, efficient and accessible healthcare. The company said the buyout strategy will apply EQT's active ownership approach and invest in the same healthcare subsectors that the firm has invested in for 30 years.

EQT also announced the acquisition of life sciences tools company Mabtech from the IK Small Cap II Fund. Based in Sweden, Mabtech is a category leading provider of tests and kits for studying immune responses predominantly in vaccine, infectious diseases, and oncology research.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.