EQT unveil 6.8 bln euro deal to buy Baring Private Equity Asia

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - EQT AB EQTAB.ST has reached an agreement to buy Baring Private Equity Asia in a cash and shares deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.46 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

The total consideration consists of 191.2 million new ordinary EQT shares, valued at 5.3 billion euros, plus 1.5 billion euros in cash and will create one of Asia's leading private markets investment firms with 17.7 billion euros of assets under management.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately high single digit accretive to EQT's earnings per share, the company said.

The combined Asian private capital business will be rebranded as BPEA EQT Asia and will continue to be led by BPEA CEO Jean Eric Salata.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by John O'Donnell)

