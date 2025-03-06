EQT Unusual Options Activity For March 06

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on EQT. Our analysis of options history for EQT (NYSE:EQT) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,185,722, and 6 were calls, valued at $243,408.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $33.0 to $50.0 for EQT during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of EQT stands at 2011.0, with a total volume reaching 7,840.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in EQT, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.02 $1.97 $2.0 $45.00 $332.6K 2.9K 1.6K EQT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.5 $1.39 $1.5 $33.00 $316.8K 2.3K 2.1K EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.35 $3.35 $3.35 $45.00 $293.4K 4.2K 0 EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.43 $45.00 $70.3K 1.1K 337 EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $50.00 $65.0K 6.0K 249

About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and the transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with EQT, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of EQT Trading volume stands at 6,471,656, with EQT's price down by -7.42%, positioned at $46.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for EQT

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

