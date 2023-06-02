EQT to take UK's Dechra Pharma private for $5.6 bln

Recasts to lead with equity value

June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm EQT will take Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L private in a deal with an equity value of 4.46 billion pounds ($5.62 billion), the British veterinary drugmaker said on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, each Dechra shareholder will receive 3,875 pence in cash, which represents a premium of about 44% to the last closing price before the offer period commenced.

The firms had been in talks for a deal since April.

The enterprise value of the deal is 4.88 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

