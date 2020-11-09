US Markets
SPNS

EQT to sell insurance software company Tia Technology to Sapiens

Contributor
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published

Swedish private equity group EQT said on Monday it had agreed to sell insurance software provider Tia Technology to Sapiens International Corporation.

Stockholm, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST said on Monday it had agreed to sell insurance software provider Tia Technology to Sapiens International Corporation SPNS.O.

Danish Tia Technology had revenues of 194 million Danish crowns ($30.78 million)in 2019, and has increased its market share in Europe and South Africa in recent years, EQT said in a statement.

The sale to Sapiens, itself a provider of insurance technology, is expected to conclude at the end of November, EQT said.

($1 = 6.3020 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPNS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular