EQT to sell insurance software company Tia Technology to Sapiens

Stockholm, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST said on Monday it had agreed to sell insurance software provider Tia Technology to Sapiens International Corporation SPNS.O.

Danish Tia Technology had revenues of 194 million Danish crowns ($30.78 million)in 2019, and has increased its market share in Europe and South Africa in recent years, EQT said in a statement.

The sale to Sapiens, itself a provider of insurance technology, is expected to conclude at the end of November, EQT said.

($1 = 6.3020 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

