EQT to buy Asian investment firm BPEA in $7.5 bln deal

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden-based private equity fund EQT EQTAB.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) in a deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

EQT said the deal consisted of 191 million new EQT shares valued at 5.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros in cash.

BPEA has 17.7 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of assets under management.

"The combination with BPEA, a leading pan-Asian private markets firm, provides a step-change to EQT’s presence in Asia, and ideally positions EQT to execute on the structural growth opportunity in Asian private markets," it said in a statement.

EQT said it expected to finalise the deal in the fourth quarter, and expects it to be immediately high single-digit accretive to its earnings per share.

Swedish investment firm Investor AB INVEb.ST, EQT's biggest owner with a 17.4% stake, said in a separate statement that it supported the deal and that it would remain EQT's biggest owner once completed, with a 14.6% stake.

EQT said owners representing more than 50% of its share capital had committed to vote in favour of the share issue at its annual general meeting in June.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

