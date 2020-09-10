EQT to acquire Spain's Idealista for 1.3 billion euros

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish global investment company EQT AB EQTAB.ST has agreed to acquire Idealista, the leading online real estate classified ads platform in southern Europe, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion), the company said on Thursday.

EQT expects the acquisition of the Madrid-based platform, which is currently controlled by funds advised by private equity group Apax Partners, to be closed in December 2020 subject to customary approvals.

($1 = 0.8459 euros)

