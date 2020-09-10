EQT to acquire Spain's Idealista for 1.3 billion euros

Swedish global investment company EQT AB has agreed to acquire Idealista, the leading online real estate classified ads platform in southern Europe, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion), the company said on Thursday.

EQT expects the acquisition of the Madrid-based platform, which is currently controlled by funds advised by private equity group Apax Partners, to be closed in December 2020 subject to customary approvals.

