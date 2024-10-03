EQT Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of EQT (NYSE:EQT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.33, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.55% lower than the prior average price target of $42.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EQT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $37.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $42.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EQT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Discovering EQT: A Closer Look

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

EQT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

