EQT Signs Long-Term Deal With Sempra for the Purchase of LNG

EQT Corporation EQT, a leading natural gas production company, signed an agreement with Sempra, a U.S.-based energy company, for the purchase of 2 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project. Sempra has not yet reached a final investment decision (FID) on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project. Phase 1 of the LNG project is currently under development.

U.S. LNG Activity Accelerates Following End of Moratorium

The U.S. LNG sector has witnessed a significant rise in commercial activity since January 2025, when president Trump took office. The Trump administration removed the moratorium on new LNG export permits, which boosted the sector and accelerated the construction and development of these projects.

Details of the Agreement

Per the terms of the agreement, Sempra will supply 2 mtpa of LNG on a free-on-board basis to EQT for 20 years. The price of the LNG supplied will be linked to the Henry Hub natural gas index price. This is the second LNG offtake agreement signed in August. Sempra has also signed a long-term LNG offtake deal with ConocoPhillips for the supply of 4 mtpa of natural gas from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project.

Outlook

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is currently under development, includes two liquefaction trains, Train 1 and Train 2. For the first phase, Train 1 is expected to reach commercial operation in 2027, whereas Train 2 is slated to be operational in 2028. Phase 2 of the project involves another two liquefaction units with a production capacity of approximately 13 million tons per year of LNG. This is anticipated to increase the total liquefaction capacity of the LNG project up to 26 million tons per year.

Sempra intends to reach an FID on Phase 2 of the Port Arthur LNG project in 2025. Typically, an FID for such large-scale projects undertaken by LNG developers is reached only when it has secured enough supply agreements. These supply agreements are crucial for financing the construction and development of these facilities. The construction and development of these LNG projects are expected to support the country in maintaining its position as the largest exporter of natural gas.

