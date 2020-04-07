EQT Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.05, changing hands as high as $10.20 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.21 per share, with $21.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.08.

