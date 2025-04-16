EQT Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

EQT Corporation EQT is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents, primarily driven by higher sales volume, increased average realized prices and lower total operating expenses.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.01 has witnessed two downward revisions and three upward revisions in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 23.2% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $2.2 billion indicates a 24.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $4.13, $4.19, and $4.12 per million Btu, respectively, compared with $3.18, $1.72, and $1.49 per million Btu in the previous year.

Handsome and favorable gas prices will likely aid EQT, a leading producer of natural gas, to produce more of the commodity. Our model has estimated a 1.7% year-over-year increase in EQT’s gas equivalent volume for the March quarter of this year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for EQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EQT has an Earnings ESP of +0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: EQT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation VLO currently has an Earnings ESP of +26.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valero is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, suggesting a 58.9% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes BKR presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Baker Hughes is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKR’s earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, suggesting a 9.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation AR currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.65% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Antero Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR’s earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, suggesting a 1086% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

