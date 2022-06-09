EQT sees no need for portfolio writedowns despite market sell-off, CEO says

By Simon Jessop and Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Private equity company EQT EQTAB.ST does not expect to make large valuation writedowns of its portfolio companies despite a public market sell-off, although finding exit routes for some deals is getting tougher, CEO Christian Sinding said on Thursday.

More aggressive central bank action to curtail rising inflation in the wake of conflict in Ukraine has seen listed equity markets fall sharply this year, raising concern that private equity valuations will follow suit.

Valuations across EQT's portfolio had remained "quite stable" as the underlying firms continued to expand revenue and profitability, Sinding told an online Reuters Newsmaker event.

"Even if [valuation] multiples have come down a little bit, they kind of offset one another," he said.

While how long that lasts will depend on the broader economy, he said the correction in valuations, especially in previously high-flying growth companies, was "bringing people a bit down to Earth, so we're kind of happy about that".

However, as some in the European market fear recession, accessing the debt necessary to get big deals over the line was becoming harder.

"With a [deal] size of $10 billion, you need probably $4 or $5 billion of equity and 4, 5 or 6 billion of debt, and to find that level of debt in European markets right now is actually pretty difficult."

At the other end of a deal's life, selling to new owners through the public markets was also becoming more complex, Sinding said, adding that it was not clear whether the market for initial public offerings would open up this year.

EQT recently delayed plans to list $22 billion skincare firm Galderma, sources told Reuters, amid market volatility and concerns about a possible recession in Europe.

EQT invested 3 billion euros during the first quarter and had total gross fund exits of 2 billion euros.

Given the high valuations of recent years and today's tougher markets, Sinding said it was important to set ambitious plans to improve portfolio companies.

"We're not reducing our return expectations," he added.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

