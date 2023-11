Nov 2 (Reuters) - EQT AB EQTAB.ST has resumed its efforts to acquire Global Switch Holdings Ltd. in a deal that could value the data centre company at around $6.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

