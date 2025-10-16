Markets

EQT Reports Gross Inflows Of EUR 2 Bln In Q3

October 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF.PK), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting gross inflows of 2 billion euros, primarily driven by closed out commitments from BPEA IX and selected other funds.

FAUM increased to 139 billion euros in the quarter from 134 billion euros, whereas total AUM amounted to 267 billion euros compared to 246 billion euros in the previous year.

Total investments by the EQT funds amounted to ??5?? billion euros during the period, which was approximately 2 billion euros higher than in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the company expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset the dilution impact from EQT's equity incentive programs.

Currently, EQT is trading at $35.75 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.