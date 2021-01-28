EQT raises bid for contract drugmaker Recipharm to 232 SEK/share

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT EQTAB.ST on Thursday raised its cash offer for contract pharmaceutical maker Recipharm RECIb.ST, valuing the Swedish company at 24.9 billion Swedish crowns ($2.97 billion).

EQT raised its bid to 232 crowns per share from the 220 crowns it had offered in December.

"We consider this revised offer to be highly compelling for Recipharm's shareholders," EQT partner Erika Henriksson said in a statement.

EQT added that the bid would not be increased further.

Recipharm's board of directors said in a separate statement they unanimously recommended shareholders and owners of convertible bonds to accept the bid.

EQT said the bid was worth around 18.9 billion crowns. That excludes the stakes of Recipharm Chairman Lars Backsell and CEO Thomas Eldered, who are teaming up with EQT in the offer.

($1 = 8.3757 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.