EQT raises bid for contract drugmaker Recipharm to 232 SEK/share

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Buyout group EQT on Thursday raised its cash offer for contract pharmaceutical maker Recipharm, valuing the Swedish company at 24.9 billion Swedish crowns ($2.97 billion).

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT EQTAB.ST on Thursday raised its cash offer for contract pharmaceutical maker Recipharm RECIb.ST, valuing the Swedish company at 24.9 billion Swedish crowns ($2.97 billion).

EQT raised its bid to 232 crowns per share from the 220 crowns it had offered in December.

"We consider this revised offer to be highly compelling for Recipharm's shareholders," EQT partner Erika Henriksson said in a statement.

EQT added that the bid would not be increased further.

Recipharm's board of directors said in a separate statement they unanimously recommended shareholders and owners of convertible bonds to accept the bid.

EQT said the bid was worth around 18.9 billion crowns. That excludes the stakes of Recipharm Chairman Lars Backsell and CEO Thomas Eldered, who are teaming up with EQT in the offer.

($1 = 8.3757 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More