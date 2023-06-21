EQT proposes to buy UK's Alfa Financial for about $785 mln

Adds details on offer in paragraph 3 and 4

June 21 (Reuters) - Investment firm EQT on Wednesday said it proposed to buy UK's Alfa Financial Software ALFAAL.L for 614.4 million pounds ($784.6 million).

EQT said it has entered into an irrevocable undertaking with CHP Software and Consulting Limited - controlled by Alfa Chairman Andrew Page - in respect of a possible offer at a price of 208 pence per ordinary share.

If a firm offer is made by EQT, CHP will vote in favour of all resolutions to approve any scheme regarding the offer, and will also vote against any competing proposal as long as the undertaking is binding, EQT added in a statement.

EQT has until Aug. 31 to make a firm offer for the London headquartered Alfa, which provides software for the asset finance industry.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.