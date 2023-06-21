EQT proposes to buy UK's Alfa Financial for about $785 mln

June 21 (Reuters) - Investment firm EQT on Wednesday said it proposed to buy UK's Alfa Financial Software ALFAAL.L for 614.4 million pounds ($784.6 million).

EQT said it has entered into an irrevocable undertaking with CHP Software and Consulting Limited - controlled by Alfa Chairman Andrew Page - in respect of a possible offer at a price of 208 pence per ordinary share.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.