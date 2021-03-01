Markets
CMCO

EQT Private Equity To Sell Dorner To Columbus McKinnon For $485 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EQT said that EQT Private Equity, through the EQT Mid Market US fund, has agreed to sell Dorner to Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) for an Enterprise Value of $485 million.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, Dorner is a provider of high precision conveyor solutions for high growth and resilient end markets including e-commerce, life sciences, food & beverage, industrial automation, packaging, and CPG.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the second-quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCO EQT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More