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EQT Partners With Google Cloud To Advance AI Transformations Among Its Portfolio Companies

May 28, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, EQT Corporation (EQT) along with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google Cloud a new partnership poised to accelerate AI transformations among the former's global portfolio companies.

Under this partnership, EQT will provide its portfolio companies with streamlined access to technology and expertise to help them more rapidly build and deploy AI agents across their businesses.

Meanwhile, forward-deployed engineers from Google will work closely with EQT's internal AI transformation team to more rapidly deploy these technologies, securely and safely.

"By partnering with Google Cloud, we are expanding access to the technology, architecture, and expertise our companies need to accelerate AI adoption responsibly, and at scale, while helping management teams future-proof their businesses to be more adaptive, resilient, and competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy," said Bert Janssens, Co-Head of Private Capital Europe & North America at EQT.

In the pre-market hours, EQT is trading at $55.45, up 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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