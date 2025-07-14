EQT Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on EQT.

Looking at options history for EQT (NYSE:EQT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $360,472 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,681,941.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EQT's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EQT's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

EQT Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.8 $2.68 $2.79 $60.00 $1.3M 3.9K 5.0K EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.69 $1.59 $1.71 $60.00 $815.3K 2.0K 5.1K EQT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.65 $0.33 $0.56 $50.00 $280.0K 18.1K 5.0K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.05 $2.9 $2.91 $65.00 $207.2K 1.3K 708 EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.08 $1.07 $1.07 $58.00 $91.3K 13.8K 13.8K

About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,814,141, with EQT's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $55.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On EQT

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $66. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for EQT, targeting a price of $63. * An analyst from Roth Capital has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $69. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $65.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

