EQT, OMERS to buy Deutsche Glasfaser from KKR

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Investors EQT and OMERS are buying German fibre-optic network company Deutsche Glasfaser from buyout firm KKR , the companies said on Monday. EQT Infrastructure last year acquired peer Inexio and is now planning to merge that company with Deutsche Glasfaser. EQT will hold 51% in the combined group and OMERS Infrastructure 49%. Over the coming years the combined group plans to invest more than 7 billion in the roll-out of fast-speed internet infrastructure in Germany. The closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Riham Alkousaa) ((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE GLASFASER M&A/EQT (URGENT)

