EQT Names Marc Brown Head Of EQT Growth - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EQT (EQT) announced that Marc Brown, former Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Corporate Development, has joined as partner and Head of EQT Growth. Earlier in the current year, Carolina Brochado joined EQT as Partner in London and will join the Growth team.

EQT noted that the initial EQT Growth team will also include EQT veterans and Partners Victor Englesson, Dominik Stein and Johan Svanström, and Henrik Landgren, Motherbrain Partner, who will work across Ventures and Growth.

Christian Sinding, CEO of EQT said: "Building this strong team is a true milestone in EQT's desire to become the preferred partner to the best high-growth market leaders across Europe and beyond. Adding a growth-focused strategy fits us perfectly as it complements EQT's 'ecosystem'."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.