EQT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.49, changing hands as low as $19.17 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.27 per share, with $23.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.55.

