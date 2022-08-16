EQT makes buy-out offer for Karo Pharma

STOCKHOLM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sweden-based private equity fund EQT EQTAB.ST said on Tuesday it had made a cash offer for the remaining shares in Swedish biopharmaceuticals group Karo Pharma KARO.ST.

EQT currently owns 86% of Karo Pharma.

The total value of the offer is 2.23 billion Swedish crowns ($215.15 million), valuing Karo Pharma at 16.4 billion, EQT subsidiary Karo Intressenter said in a statement.

The news of the offer sent shares in Karo Pharma up 17%, corresponding to the bid level's premium to the shares' closing price on Monday.

($1 = 10.3649 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

