EQT Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.1% in Session

EQT Corporation EQT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $6.90 –$15.57 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of four increase and three decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



EQT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is Southwestern Energy Company SWN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



