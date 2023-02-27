US Markets
EQT-led investor group nears deal to buy Radius Global - Bloomberg News

February 27, 2023 — 03:14 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - An investor group led by EQT AB EQTAB.ST is nearing a deal to buy Radius Global Infrastructure Inc RADI.O that could value the company at about $1.33 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stockholm-based global investment firm EQT is discussing paying more than $14 per share for Radius Global, and could announce a take-private deal as soon as this week, according to the report.

EQT declined to comment and Radius Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Radius Global, which leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile-network operators, rose 16.8% to $13.70 in afternoon trade on Monday, giving the company a market value of about $1.31 billion.

A deal for Radius Global would add to EQT's digital-infrastructure portfolio, which includes Zayo, GlobalConnect and EdgeConneX.

