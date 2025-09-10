EQT Inks 20-Year LNG Purchase Agreement to Diversify Its Portfolio

EQT Corporation EQT, a leading U.S.-based natural gas producer, has inked an agreement with Commonwealth LNG for the purchase of 1 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The contract spans 20 years. Commonwealth’s LNG export facility is currently under construction in Cameron Parish, LA.

Per the terms of the deal, EQT will buy LNG from Commonwealth LNG on a free-on-board basis. The price of the purchased LNG will be linked to the Henry Hub index. EQT recently signed another 20-year LNG purchase agreement with NextDecade Corporation to purchase 1.5 mtpa of LNG. The incremental export capacity enables the company to extend its direct-to-customer strategy, implemented in domestic markets, into the international energy landscape as well.

The deal with Commonwealth LNG strengthens the company's position in the LNG landscape and helps connect U.S. supply to international markets. This sale and purchase agreement enables EQT to form a diversified LNG export portfolio that should provide it with flexibility in marketing cargoes overseas, optimizing returns. EQT believes that it is well-positioned to cater to the rise in global demand for lower-carbon energy that supports economic development while reducing carbon emissions.

Commonwealth LNG’s export facility in Louisiana is expected to have a capacity of 9.5 mtpa. The company aims to reach a final investment decision on the project by this year, while production from the facility is targeted for 2029.

EQT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, EQT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Repsol S.A. REPYY, Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY. While Repsol and Antero Midstream sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Galp Energia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Repsol is a global multi-energy company, involved in exploration and production activities as well as refining and marketing petroleum products. The company is also actively involved in transitioning toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. This suggests that Repsol is positioning itself in line with global energy transition needs.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company’s higher dividend yield, compared to its sub-industry peers, makes it an attractive choice for investors who seek consistent returns.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

