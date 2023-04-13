World Markets
EQT in talks for a possible takeover $5.80 billion offer of Dechra

April 13, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - British veterinary firm Dechra DPH.L said on Thursday it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible 4.63 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) all-cash offer.

Dechra shareholders would receive 4,070 pence per share in cash as part of the deal.

The company said it has informed EQT that it will recommend the possible offer if the private equity announces a firm intention to make an offer.

If a firm offer is made, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's Private Equities Department would be a co-investor with EQT, Dechra said.

($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

